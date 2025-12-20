Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 2,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,736% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Awilco Drilling Trading Down 5.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling PLC is a Norwegian offshore drilling contractor specializing in high-specification jack-up rigs. The company provides drilling services and well intervention to oil and gas exploration and production companies. Its operations focus on safe, efficient execution of drilling campaigns and adherence to stringent industry safety and environmental regulations.

The company’s fleet includes mobile jack-up drilling units equipped to operate in harsh environments. These rigs are capable of conducting well construction, workover operations, and maintenance services.

