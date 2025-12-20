WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 9,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.
