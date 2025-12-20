Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 9,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 31,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $239.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 42,278.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

