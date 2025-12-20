Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 414,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.
