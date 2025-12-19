Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 86.2% increase from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:WABF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.
About Western Asset Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Bond ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.