Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 86.2% increase from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WABF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities. The fund intends to use derivatives to gain exposure, manage risks, and enhance returns. WABF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

