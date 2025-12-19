GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.6%

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.?

