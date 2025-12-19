GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.6%
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF
