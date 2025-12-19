Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CuriosityStream (CURI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) recently:

12/15/2025 – CuriosityStream had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – CuriosityStream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – CuriosityStream had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – CuriosityStream had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – CuriosityStream had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – CuriosityStream had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/13/2025 – CuriosityStream had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2025 – CuriosityStream was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – CuriosityStream was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

In related news, COO Theresa Ellen Cudahy sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 514,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,947.04. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 100,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,417,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,150.76. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 360,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,804 in the last three months. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CuriosityStream, Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company’s library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

