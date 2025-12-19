Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 66,896 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $5,668,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $1,008,020.16.

On Tuesday, November 11th, David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $6,992,638.88.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $81.96. 15,018,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,881. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,164,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,449,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 16.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 364,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

