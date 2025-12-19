Insider Selling: Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) EVP Sells 13,125 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4%

Walmart stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,913,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $911.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

