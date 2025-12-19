Contrasting Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagleford Energy and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eagleford Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagleford Energy $27.02 million 2.89 -$11.30 million $0.02 18.75 Jin Medical International $23.50 million 1.39 $3.68 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Jin Medical International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagleford Energy.

This table compares Eagleford Energy and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagleford Energy 31.81% 28.90% 14.38% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eagleford Energy and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagleford Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jin Medical International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Eagleford Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Eagleford Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagleford Energy beats Jin Medical International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagleford Energy

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagleford Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagleford Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.