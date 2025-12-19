VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 167,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 296,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
VR Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.