Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.12 and last traded at $192.4130. 76,101,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 17,476,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.92.

Oracle Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $552.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 155,190 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $731,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

