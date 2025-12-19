Carnival Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Carnival has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:CUK traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,433,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.480 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

