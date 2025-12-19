Chi-Hong Ju Sells 1,342 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,342 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $96,382.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 157,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,313,948.24. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $498,389.76.

On Monday, October 13th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,057 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $411,083.53.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.98. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,609,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after buying an additional 579,917 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,213,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,125,000 after buying an additional 114,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Analysts and coverage highlight Ambarella's edge AI positioning and earnings strength — multiple firms (Stifel, Needham, Bank of America, Summit Insights) have recently maintained or raised targets/ratings after Ambarella's November quarter beat on revenue and EPS, reinforcing a bullish narrative that's supporting the rally.

Recent press pieces profile AMBA as a top semiconductor/equipment pick based on its AI/computer-vision SoC roadmap and potential end-market expansion, which can attract momentum flows and buy-side interest.

Institutional ownership is high and some funds have added positions this year (Russell, Northern Trust, Trexquant, etc.), which provides a base of stable demand but also means large holders could influence moves if they rotate.

Multiple insider sales were filed this week — including CEO Feng Ming Wang, CFO John Alexander Young, VP Chi Hong Ju and director Elizabeth Schwarting — representing small percentage reductions in their holdings. Insider selling can spook some investors even if sizes are modest relative to total holdings.

A Motley Fool/coverage piece flagged that a fund placed a sizable bet before a sharp post earnings drop, highlighting volatility risk and the potential for short term swings after earnings/events. That narrative may keep some traders cautious.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Featured Stories

