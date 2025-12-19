The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Saturday, January 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 4.0% increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Ensign Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.5%

ENSG stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.39. 861,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

