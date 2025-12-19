iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans $0.36 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3569 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,388. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
