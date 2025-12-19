iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans $0.36 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3569 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,388. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

