iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTQ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
