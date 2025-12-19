iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTQ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

