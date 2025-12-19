Brandywine GLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Brandywine GLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 46.3% increase from Brandywine GLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Brandywine GLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:USFI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. Brandywine GLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

About Brandywine GLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

