Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 168.6% increase from Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

About Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

