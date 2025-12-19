SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.3790, with a volume of 4867197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.