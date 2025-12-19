Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.7%

MELI traded up $33.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,997.61. The company had a trading volume of 730,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,279. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,299.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after acquiring an additional 192,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 493,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,842.94.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

