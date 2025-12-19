JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $145.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,647. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $180,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 201,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,866.64. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,573. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,433 shares of company stock worth $97,251,364. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,300,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,979,000 after buying an additional 724,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,708,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,878,000 after buying an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,072,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

