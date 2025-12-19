Foresight Ventures Vct (LON:FVEN) Posts Earnings Results

Foresight Ventures Vct (LON:FVEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Foresight Ventures Vct Stock Performance

FVEN traded down GBX 2 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 82. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. Foresight Ventures Vct has a 52 week low of GBX 65.54 and a 52 week high of GBX 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.55.

Foresight Ventures VCT PLC is a UK-listed venture capital trust that provides growth capital to early-stage and expansion-phase small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Trading on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker FVEN, the trust offers private and institutional investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-potential businesses across a range of sectors, including technology, life sciences, renewable energy and business services.

The trust typically makes equity and quasi-equity investments in companies seeking funding to accelerate product development, enter new markets or strengthen management teams.

