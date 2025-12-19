Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) Insider Purchases A$701,455.44 in Stock

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC – Get Free Report) insider Asimwe Kabunga bought 87,681,930 shares of Volt Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$701,455.44.

Volt Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Volt Resources alerts:

About Volt Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Volt Resources Limited operates as critical minerals and battery material company. The company is a graphite producer and an emerging natural graphite anode (a principal component of lithium-ion batteries) producer. It holds 70% interest in the Zavalievsky Graphite business in Ukraine. The company also holds three license applications that are prospective for lithium-borate mineralization that covers a total area of 291 square kilometers located in Serbia and are west and south-west of the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.