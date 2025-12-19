Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) Insider Purchases A$701,455.44 in Stock

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC – Get Free Report) insider Asimwe Kabunga bought 87,681,930 shares of Volt Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$701,455.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
