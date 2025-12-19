Frontier Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $159.28 thousand and $29.27 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,760,351 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

