LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in LandBridge stock on November 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 11/20/2025.

LandBridge Stock Up 0.7%

LB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,831. LandBridge Company LLC has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

LandBridge ( NYSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

In other news, Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LandBridge by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 267,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LandBridge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LandBridge by 29.5% during the third quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of LandBridge by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 196,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of LandBridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

