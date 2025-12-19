Raydium Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $240.50 million and $25.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,997,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,581,314 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

