Pudgy Penguins Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $583.28 Million (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $583.28 million and approximately $207.39 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,888.63 or 0.99947704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Profile

Pudgy Penguins’ launch date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00901255 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $223,401,627.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

