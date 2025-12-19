dYdX Price Reaches $0.17 (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $63.06 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

