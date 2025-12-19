iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 1.9% increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.