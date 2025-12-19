The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 304.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
The European Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5%
EEA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.
About The European Equity Fund
