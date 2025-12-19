The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 304.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5%

EEA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

