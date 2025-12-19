iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.6% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

