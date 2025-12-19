iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.6% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
