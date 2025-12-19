Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 1.7% increase from Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $735.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

