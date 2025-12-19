First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $18.55 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
