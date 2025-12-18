Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.7890, with a volume of 17346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,269,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 86,416 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 630,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

