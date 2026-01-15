Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,954 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the December 15th total of 7,457 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.48.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 551.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Deswell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Deswell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: DSWL) is a China-based medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes airway management and respiratory care products. The company’s product portfolio includes laryngeal mask airways, disposable endotracheal tubes, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, humidifiers and related ventilator accessories. Deswell’s devices are used in hospitals, clinics and home-care settings to support anesthesia, emergency medicine and respiratory treatment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Deswell operates multiple manufacturing facilities that comply with international quality standards, including FDA 510(k) clearances and CE markings for many of its devices.

