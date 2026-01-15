MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.25 and last traded at $237.5120, with a volume of 185473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.06.

MasTec Trading Up 5.6%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $198.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 33.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Articles

