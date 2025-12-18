Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 5,043 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock valued at $487,070,117. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

