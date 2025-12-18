Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 161,111.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $19,753,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in V2X in the second quarter worth $14,083,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in V2X by 80.7% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 613,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 273,977 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at $11,036,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the first quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Price Performance

VVX opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 1.81%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at $250,477,555.05. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,560,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

