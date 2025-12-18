Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 8,841 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,687,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

TJX opened at $155.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.