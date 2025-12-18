Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

AMZN opened at $221.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.