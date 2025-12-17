Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $69.55. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Danske downgraded Aker ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on Aker ASA
Aker ASA Stock Performance
About Aker ASA
Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.