Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $69.55. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Separately, Danske downgraded Aker ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

