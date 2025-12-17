Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,364,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the average daily volume of 146,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

About Romios Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.