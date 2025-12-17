Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SFL (SFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SFL (NYSE: SFL):

12/15/2025 – SFL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/14/2025 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2025 – SFL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – SFL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – SFL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – SFL had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/11/2025 – SFL had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. SFL’s payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

