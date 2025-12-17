Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO):

12/15/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/25/2025 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Peoples Bancorp is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 1,250 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $36,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $380,031.05. The trade was a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 535,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,959.11. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,110 shares of company stock valued at $118,832. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

