Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
