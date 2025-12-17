Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 6.50. Approximately 86,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 71,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.

Directa Plus Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

