Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $1,147,528.51 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott Anderson sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $1,147,528.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,546.34. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,367. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 536.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,409,000 after buying an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $82,315,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

