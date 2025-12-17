Figma (NYSE:FIG) CEO Dylan Field Sells 250,000 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $8,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dylan Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,250.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $2,172,500.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $8,690,000.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dylan Field sold 3,029,063 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $112,984,049.90.

Figma Stock Performance

Shares of Figma stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51. Figma, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $142.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

