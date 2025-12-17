Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $19.98. Smith Douglas Homes shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.13%.The business had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 331,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.